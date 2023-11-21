Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 21 (ANI): Congress leaders have submitted a memorandum to the Superintendent of Police (SP) in a case related to their one of the party workers thrashed Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district demanding quick action into the matter.

The Congress worker, who is the party's block president, Manoj Patel was beaten up by some persons in Panagar assembly constituency under the jurisdiction of Ranjhi police station on Thursday night (November 16) before the assembly polling in the state.

After that in view of the incident, the Congress leader and Candidate from the seat, Rajesh Patel had filed a named complaint against two persons accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at Ranjhi police station. But when the action was not taken yet, Patel along with party workers submitted a memorandum to Jabalpur SP on Monday demanding immediate action into the matter.

"The incident that occurred with our Block President Manoj Patel at around 1 am on the intervening night of November 16 and 17 was done under the protection of the BJP candidate Sushil Tiwari (Indu Tiwari) and at his behest. Apart from this, when Tiwari, who has been an MLA for the last 10 years, was visiting around the booths of our area on the polling day, he showed the video to our workers that threatened them. I cannot imagine that despite being an MLA, he did such a petty thing," Congress candidate Rajesh Patel said.

The Congress candidate came to the SP office and demanded immediate action from the district administration and the police administration into the matter.

"The police have assured us to take action. If action is not taken in a day or two, we will come again and we will be forced to stage a protest. The Police administration will be held responsible for that," Rajesh Patel added.

On the other hand, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Bhagat Singh Kotharia said that Congress leaders submitted a memorandum for action in the case related to the assault of their party worker. The matter was being investigated and action would be taken accordingly.

"People belonging to the Congress party have submitted a memorandum for action about the assault case of their party worker. The matter is being investigated by Ranjhi police station and we will take action on the basis of facts that come to light in the probe. The congress workers also showed the video of the incident. We have watched the video and it will be investigated too. After that the action will be taken based on the facts in the probe," the officer said.

Voting for the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly took place on November 17 with a 77.15 percent voter turnout. The counting of votes is scheduled for December 3. (ANI)

