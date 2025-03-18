Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 18 (ANI): Leader of Opposition (LoP) of Madhya Pradesh assembly Umang Singhar along with Congress MLAs met Director General (DG) of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in Bhopal on Tuesday and submitted documents related to the alleged state transport department scam.

The Congress delegation demanded a probe in connection with the scam, including the transport department ex-constable, Saurabh Sharma's corruption case. LoP Singhar also alleged involvement of state minister Govind Singh Rajput in the scam and demanded that the minister should immediately resign. The minister in turn has sent a defamation notice to Singhar.

"There is proof and documents against minister Govind Singh Rajput and his staff in connection with the transport department scam. Gold bricks (referring to Gold recovered from an abandoned car in Bhopal in relation to the transport department ex-constable, Saurabh Sharma's corruption case) are recovered and the investigative agencies are not able to tell to whom it belongs. So, you can understand how corruption is happening and the government is quiet," Singhar told ANI.

He further questioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about zero tolerance and where is there zero tolerance in the state.

"We will also complain to PM Modi that if you talk about zero tolerance, then minister Govind Rajput should resign immediately," Singhar added.

Additionally, speaking to reporters after submitting the documents at EOW office, Congress leader Singhar, "A matter of transport department scam has been going on for the last around six months. Small fish are being caught (referring to low-level offenders). Action is taken against ex-constable of the department, Saurabh Sharma but those big players who make crores of rupees are not acted upon. The state government in the state wants to suppress the corruption issue. Therefore, yesterday we went to the Lokayukta in this context and today we have come to EOW."

"We urged EOW DG Upendra Jain to take immediate action into the matter. The EOW officer assured us that he would verify the matter and take action accordingly," he added.

Meanwhile, reacting to Singhar's move, state minister Govind Singh Rajput said that he had sent a defamation notice of Rs 20 crore against the leader of opposition and he didn't need to explain about the congress leader's character.

"I have sent a defamation notice of Rs 20 crore to LoP Singhar for continuously raising this issue (referring to accusing involvement in alleged transport dept scam). Everyone is aware of Singhar's character, I don't need to explain about him. Earlier also, Singhar made various allegations on veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, because Singhar is deep in corruption. There are various allegations, including liquor Mafia and sand mafia against Singhar," Rajput said.

"Singhar should be questioned about the vehicle in which he travels, to whom it belongs? It is also a matter of investigation... He has taken my contract (Supari). Everyone knows who has given this contract. Singhar has taken a tender of my name, so it is his responsibility to go to Lokayukta and EOW. If Singhar remains the LoP then, the congress will be limited to 8-10 seats in the next assembly elections," he added. (ANI)

