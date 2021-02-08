Bhopal, Feb 7 (PTI) Police on Sunday claimed to have busted a gang involved in the illegal sale of arms and ammunition with the arrest of eight persons, and seized 30 locally-made firearms and 75 live bullets from them.

Based on a tip-off, the police first held Badal Singh Kewat (44) and recovered a pistol and a bullet from him in Bhopal, a police official said.

"Thereafter, we arrested other accused from different districts of the state in this connection," additional superintendent of police (crime branch, Bhopal) Gopal Dhakad told reporters.

The other accused are Manoj Singh (35), Gajendra Singh (24), Gyan Singh (42), Golu Ahirwar (19), Gagan Rajput (27), Anand Sharma (46) and Dipak Rajput (27), he said.

"We have seized five pistols, two revolvers and 23 other locally-made firearms from them. The gang used to sell arms in different parts of the state. After arresting the accused, we have launched a hunt to nab the gang's kingpin," Dhakad added.

