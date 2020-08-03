Bhopal, Aug 3 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Monday recorded 750 COVID-19 cases, including 166 in Bhopal, taking the state's infection count to 34,285, while 14 deaths increased the toll to 900, health officials said.

Of the 14 deaths, six were in Bhopal, two in Indore and one each in Jabalpur, Khargone, Sagar, Raisen, Sehore and Damoh, they said.

"Of the new cases, 166 were in Bhopal, 91 in Indore, 76 in Gwalior, 64 in Jabalpur. A total of 549 persons were also discharged during the day," an official said.

"Indore now has 7,646 cases, including 317 deaths, Bhopal has 6,793 cases with 190 deaths, while the count in Gwalior and Jabalpur is 2507 and 1446 respectively.

" Bhopal has the highest number of active cases at 2,380, followed by 2,094 for Indore," he added.

No new coronavirus case was reported from eight districts since Sunday evening even though all 52 districts have active cases, he said, adding that the state currently had 3,271 containment zones.

In the 34-day period since June 30, MP has reported 20,692 cases, which is over 60 per cent of the total caseload, and 328 deaths, which is 36 per cent of total toll.

On June 30, the count was 13,593 and the toll 572.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 34,285, active cases 9,286, new cases 750, death toll 900, recovered 24,099, total number of tested people is 8,12,362.

