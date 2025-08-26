Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 26 (ANI): A flock of devotees thronged the Mahakaleshwar temple located in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on the occasion of Hartalika Teej on Tuesday and worshipped Baba Mahakal (Lord Shiva) to mark the occasion.

The woman devotees expressed their satisfaction after offering prayers to Lord Shiva and wished for the welfare of every woman and the longevity of their husbands.

Also Read | Apple Koregaon Park: Tech Giant To Open Its First Retail Store in Pune on September 4.

"Today, on the occasion of Hartalika Teej, I offered prayers here at Mahakal temple and also attended the Bhasma Aarti. I had a pleasant darshan of the Lord, and I would like to extend greetings to all the women on Hartalika Teej. I prayed to Lord Shiva for the well-being of all the women and longevity of their husbands," a woman devotee told ANI.

Similarly, another woman who arrived from Pune said, "Today on Hartalika Teej, I came here to worship in Mahakaleshwar temple and prayed to the Lord that may all the women be blessed with good husbands and everyone's wishes be fulfilled."

Also Read | Dream11 Layoffs Coming? Co-Founder Harsh Jain Dismisses Job Cuts After Govt Ban on Real-Money Games Under Online Gaming Bill 2025, Says 'All the Talent Is Safe'.

Bhasma Aarti (offering with ashes) is one of the most revered rituals at the Mahakal temple, and it is performed during the auspicious Brahma Muhurta, between 3:30 and 5:30 AM. According to religious beliefs, the wishes of the devotee who participates in the Bhasma aarti are fulfilled.

According to temple traditions, the ritual begins with the opening of Baba Mahakal's doors in the early hours, followed by a holy bath with Panchamrit, a sacred mixture of milk, curd, ghee, sugar, and honey.

The deity is then adorned with cannabis and sandalwood before the unique Bhasma Aarti and dhoop-deep Aarti take place, accompanied by the rhythmic beats of drums and the resonating sound of conch shells.

Hartalika Teej is celebrated on Shukla Paksha Tritiya of the Bhadrapada month. The festival of Hartalika Teej holds importance in Hinduism, and on this day, devotees pray to Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati, make their idols using sand, and seek blessings for a blissful marital life. On this day, married women fast for the long life of their husbands. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)