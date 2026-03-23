Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 23 (ANI): A doctor was arrested for allegedly raping a woman patient in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, a police officer said on Monday.

The survivor alleged that she had visited the clinic of the accused doctor around three to four months ago, during which the doctor induced an injection into her that caused her to lose consciousness, after which the doctor sexually assaulted her.

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Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP, rural) Umakant Chaudhary said that the accused doctor also snapped her obscene photographs, used them to blackmail and coerce her into meeting him again. On Sunday, the accused allegedly took the woman to a resort, where he raped her again.

Thereafter, the victim approached the police and filed a complaint against the doctor.

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"Yesterday, a woman filed a complaint against a doctor Shahid Khan, a resident of the Mhow area and said that she visited his clinic around three to four months ago. During her visit, the doctor administered injections to her causing her to lose consciousness, after which he sexually assaulted her. He also took obscene photos of her and used them to coerce her into meeting him again. The accused took the victim to a resort under the Badgonda police station limits yesterday and raped her again," Chaudhary told ANI.

"Based on her complaint, the police registered a case under relevant sections, including rape and others at Badgonda police station and arrested the accused doctor," DSP said.

The official said, "Additionally, after the incident came to light, some people attacked the accused doctor's home in Mhow and set his bike on fire which was parked there. Following which, a case has been registered against six named individuals and some other people under the relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyay Sahita (BNS) at Mhow police station and an investigation began into the matter." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)