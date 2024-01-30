Ujjain, January 30: A fake Facebook page was created in the name of Mahakaleshwar temple located in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district following which a case has been registered at Mahakal police station in the district, a police official said on Tuesday. Obscene contents were posted on the fake page of the Mahakaleshwar temple and later on the fake page was deleted by raising complaints and writing mails to the authority concerned.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Jayant Singh Rathore said, "A fake facebook page of Mahakaleshwar temple has come to light after which a complaint was reported in the Mahakal police station in the district. Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case into the matter." The fake page was deleted immediately by complaining and writing mail to authorities concerned. The police are investigating the matter along with a cyber cell to identify the accused. The police will further act according to the facts in the probe, he added. Facebook Groups Exposed to Hundreds of Fake Posts, Including False Reports of Missing Children ane Deadly Snakes on Loose: Study

Earlier, the Mahakaleshwar temple management committee also posted on its official Facebook page 'Shri Mahakaleshwar Ujjain' about the fake page and clarified that the temple committee has nothing to do with it.

"The official Facebook page operated by Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee is completely secure. Objectionable posts are being posted on a fake Facebook page operated in the name of Jyotirlinga Shri Mahakaleshwar Ujjain, which has no connection with the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee," posted on the official facebook page of the temple. Beware! Fake Verified Facebook Pages Luring Users Into Clicking Malicious Download Links Are On Rampant

The Mahakaleshwar temple management committee also shared the information and screenshots of the official social media accounts run by Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee in the post.

