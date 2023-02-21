Katni (MP), Feb 20 (PTI) A fire broke out in the maternity ward of the district hospital in Katni in Madhya Pradesh on Monday night, though no one was injured in the incident, an official said.

The fire started at 10:30pm and was doused soon after, Katni collector Avi Prasad said.

"Prima facie it appears a short-circuit caused the fire. It is being probed. Soon after the fire was reported, all women and kids admitted in the ward were safely evacuated. Nobody suffered any injury in the incident," he said.

