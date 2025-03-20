Bhopal, Mar 20 (PTI) A fire broke out at Vindhyachal Bhawan, a wing of the state secretariat here, on Thursday afternoon, an official said.

No one was injured in the fire, which was put out in less than half an hour, the official said.

The fire started when welding, as part of renovation work, was underway at the Development Commissioner's office of the Nomadic Department.

A spark might have caused the fire, Bhopal Municipal Corporation Fire Officer Saurabh Patel told PTI.

On June 12, 2023, a blaze broke out at Satpura Bhawan, the state secretariat. It started on the third floor of the Western Block in the Tribal Affairs Department office and quickly spread to the fourth, fifth, and sixth floors of the building.

It took more than 15 hours to bring the fire under control. The government had to seek help from the Army and Air Force to douse the fire.

