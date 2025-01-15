A massive fire broke out at High Street Apollo Mall in Indore, triggering panic among shoppers and staff as thick smoke engulfed the building. The incident occurred during peak hours, causing chaos as people scrambled to evacuate. Reports say that the fire started suddenly, filling the mall with smoke and leading to an urgent evacuation. Many shoppers and employees rushed out of the premises to ensure their safety. Fire engines arrived at the scene promptly, and firefighters are currently battling the blaze. Officials are working tirelessly to control the situation and prevent further damage. While the exact cause of the fire remains unclear, authorities have initiated an investigation to determine the origin of the blaze. No casualties have been reported so far. Indore Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at a Restaurant in Madhya Pradesh (Watch Video).

Fire Breaks Out at High Street Apollo Mall

Madhya Pradesh: A massive fire breaks out at High Street Apollo Mall in Indore, causing panic as smoke filled the building. People rushed out to safety. Fire engines quickly reached the site, and efforts to control the blaze are ongoing pic.twitter.com/IcLAcv5TSA — IANS (@ians_india) January 15, 2025

