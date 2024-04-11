Sehore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 11 (ANI): Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Vidisha, offered prayers on the second day of the Navratras at Vindhyawasini Mata Temple at Salkanpur, in the Sehore district.

On the second day of Chaitra Navratri, the devotees worship Maa Brahmacharini.

Chaitra Navratri begins on the first day of the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar. This year, the festival started on April 9 and will end on April 17.

Chouhan was seen washing the legs of a girl child as part of the Navratri celebrations.

Talking to social media on X, the former CM posted, "As I touched my daughter's feet, the image of 'Maa' (the goddess worshipped during the Navratras)) manifested in my heart."

All nine days of Navratri are devoted to honouring the nine incarnations of the goddess 'Shakti'.

The occasion also marks the start of the Hindu New Year as per the Luni-solar calendar, and people in Maharashtra celebrate it as Gudi Padwa, while the Kashmiri Hindus observe it as Navreh.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on the occasions of Ugadi, Cheti Chand, Sajibu Cheiraoba, Navreh and Gudi Padwa, festivals celebrated in different parts of the country to mark the traditional new year.

Taking to his official X handle, PM Modi posted, "Best wishes to all my family members of the country on the occasion of Navratri. We wish that this great festival of worship of Shakti brings happiness, prosperity, good fortune and health to everyone. Jai Mata Di!." (ANI)

