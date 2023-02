Chhindwara, Feb 17 (PTI) Four persons died and 10 were injured, including four critically, after their multi utility vehicle skidded off a road and fell into a gorge in Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, a police official said.

The vehicle was on its way from Narmadapuram district to Panchmarhi to take part in a fair to mark Mahashivratri when the accident took place in Junnardeo, some 50 kilometres away from the district headquarters, Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Uikey told PTI from the spot.

"Initial probe shows the driver lost control of the vehicle. The deceased have been identified as Lakshmi (16), Sachin Uikey (10 ) Kishan Kadwe (40) and Hemendra Kadwe (age not known), all residents of Betul district," he said.

The injured, four of whom are critical, have been admitted in a community health centre, the additional SP informed.

