Ujjain (MP), Oct 28 (PTI) Four members of a family, including three children, were killed when a dumper truck collided with their motorcycle on the outskirts of Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain city on Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place near Pandhyakhedi square under Panvasa police station area, an official said.

Also Read | France Anti-Islam Row: France Faces Worldwide Criticism on President Emmanuel Macron’s Plan to Defend ‘France's Secular Values’ Against the ‘Islamist Radicalism’; Here Is What the World Leaders Said.

The dumper truck hit the motorcycle head on, killing Poonam Pardi (27), Megha (7), Sanvi (3) and two-month-old Mahi, and injuring the woman's husband Avtar Singh Pardi, city superintendent of police (CSP) Pallavi Shukla said.

The woman and children died on the spot, while Avtar is undergoing treatment at the district hospital, the official said.

Also Read | World Psoriasis Day 2020 Date, History & Significance: Know More about the Autoimmune Skin Disease and Difficulties Related to It.

The dumper has been impounded and a search has been launched for the driver who escaped from the scene, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)