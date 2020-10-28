World Psoriasis Day is an annual observation dedicated to raising awareness about psoriasis or psoriatic arthritis and the people around the world who combat this illness. World Psoriasis Day 2020 will be celebrated on October 29 and holds immense significance. More than 125 million people are affected by either psoriasis or psoriatic arthritis. Here is everything you need to know about World Psoriasis Day 2020. Biologic Therapy for Psoriasis May Reduce Heart Disease, Reveals Study.

When is World Psoriasis Day 2020?

World Psoriasis Day is celebrated on October 29 every year for more than a decade now. The observance is organised by the International Federation of Psoriasis Associates (IFPA). The celebration of World Psoriasis Day was suggested around 2004 when several psoriasis patient associations got together to create a steering committee and thus the celebration of World Psoriasis Day began.

Significance of World Psoriasis Day

Psoriasis is a skin disorder that causes skin cells to multiply up to ten times faster than normal. A fairly unknown disease, psoriasis is an extremely challenging disease to combat and can sometimes also cause arthritis, called psoriatic arthritis. More than 125 million people are affected by this disease that is extremely challenging to deal with. World Psoriasis Day helps doctors and activities to celebrate this day by raising awareness about the prevalence of this condition and how to treat it.

How is World Psoriasis Day Celebrated?

World Psoriasis Day celebrations have four main objectives - raising awareness about the condition, make information about Psoriasis and its effects more accessible to all, improve access to the treatments for this condition and of course, to mobilise the community of people with psoriasis. People with psoriasis often open up about the challenges that they face and the simple changes that people can make to help build a more compassionate society.

World Psoriasis Day 2020 celebrations are sure to be mostly online, as we continue to tackle the pandemic in various parts of the world. Here’s hoping that you educate yourself about this condition and what you can do to help people with psoriasis.

