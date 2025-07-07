Ludhiana, Jul 7 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Monday received investment proposals worth Rs 15,606 crore during an interactive session that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held with industrialists here.

Yadav told reporters that his government offers several incentives for investors in the state.

The MP government organised a roadshow here to attract investors from Punjab.

Yadav said that Ludhiana, an industrial hub, is also known as the Manchester of India.

More than 400 delegates, including top honchos from varied industries, participated in the interactive session.

The chief minister also interacted with more than 15 industrialists in one-on-one discussions, saying they were apprised of the government's policies with regard to the industry and how they can expand their businesses.

Sharing details about the investment proposals of 15 companies from Punjab, he said Trident Group has promised to invest Rs 5,000 crore, Ralson Tyres Rs 2,000 crore, the Vardhman Industries Rs 1,581 crore, AB Cotspin Group Rs 1,300 crore, Nahar Group Rs 1,100 crore, Deepak Fasteners, Rs 1,000 crore, among others.

"A total of Rs 15,606 crore investment will come, generating over 20,000 jobs," he said.

The discussions with delegates from textile, readymade garments, cycles, sports equipment, engineering, auto parts, machine tools were held.

Inviting Punjab investors to invest in MP, the CM said, "Our policies are so attractive and investors have evinced keen interest".

He said there was sufficient water supply, surplus electricity, adding that there was a land bank of one lakh acres and a good road network in MP.

Yadav said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the country is making fast progress.

The country is moving towards becoming the third largest world economy, he said.

Asked why the industry would leave Punjab to make investments in MP, he replied that they do not have to leave the state and they can expand their businesses.

