Jabalpur (MP), Oct 9 (PTI) Encroachments were removed from over 20,000 square feet of state government land worth Rs 6.18 crore in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Saturday, an official said

The removal of encroachments was part of the state government's ongoing drive against the land mafia.

"The local administration demolished illegal structures on 20,600 square feet land with the market value of Rs 6.18 crore belonging to the Jabalpur Development Authority (JDA) in Raddi Chowki locality," Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Namah Shivay Arjaria said.

He said businesses were being run from godowns and shops constructed by 11 persons who had encroached upon the land meant for the JDA.

In a similar action in the same area, illegal construction of one Shamim Kabadi, a history-sheeter, was removed from the 3,000 square feet of the residential land.

Kabadi, against whom 13 cases are pending in different police stations, was operating scrap business without permission, officials said.

On October 6, the Jabalpur administration removed encroachments and illegal structures from seven acres of land worth Rs 28 crore.

