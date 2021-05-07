Bhopal, May 7 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday announced the launch of the 'Mukhyamantri COVID Upchar Yojana' amid a rise in cases in the state.

The scheme has been divided into three sections, a state government official said.

"Under the first section, hospitals run by state medical colleges, district and civil hospitals and community health centres will give free treatment to COVID-19 patients. In the second section, 20 per cent ICU/HDU and isolation beds will be reserved in hospitals run by private medical colleges to give free treatment," he said.

In the third section of the scheme, 20 per cent beds will be reserved for free treatment in hospitals accredited under Ayushman scheme for economically weaker sections of the society holding Ayushman cards, he added.

"Revised rates for Ayushman card holders have also been announced under the Mukhyamantri COVID Upchar Yojna," the official said.

