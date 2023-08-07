Indore, Aug 7 (PTI) A government official was caught red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a teacher for transfer of land in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district on Monday, a Lokayukta official said.

Acting on a tip-off, Lokayukta officials laid a trap and caught Patwari Hemant Rathore (35), posted at Ranapur in Jhabua district, red-handed while accepting Rs 30,000 at his official residence, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Praveen Singh Baghel said.

A relative of the complainant Kishore Singh Parmar (48), a government school teacher, had recently bought agricultural land in Sotia Jalam village and had sought a map from the official, he said.

"The official allegedly demanded Rs 63,000 from the complainant to provide the map and subsequently transfer the land in the revenue records,” Baghel said.

Rathore was caught while accepting the first instalment of the bribe, he said.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused official, who has not been arrested, the official said, adding that a notice has also been served to him under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) that he will cooperate with the Lokayukta police's investigation.

