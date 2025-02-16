Seoni (MP), Feb 16 (PTI) An employee of the Madhya Pradesh Water Resources Department has been suspended and booked by the police for allegedly misbehaving with farmers in Seoni district, an official said on Sunday.

The action against in-charge sub-divisional officer Shriram Baghel came after a video of his purported unacceptable interaction with farmers surfaced on social media.

The video shows Baghel purportedly abusing and pushing a farmer into the trunk of a car during the incident in the Malari area in Keolari town.

Baghel was angry with some farmers after a dispute over sharing water from a canal, the official said.

After the video reached the public domain and was shared by the assembly leader of the opposition Umang Singhar, the department's Chief Engineer Vinod Kumar Devda suspended Baghel, he said.

Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat had also directed action against the staffer, the official said.

Former chief minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath shared the video and termed Baghel's conduct insensitive and anti-farmer. Nath also demanded strict action against him.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against Baghel and another person on the complaint of one Ramdas Chourasia, said Keolari police station in-charge Brijesh Singh Uikey.

Baghel and a few employees of the department have also written to the police claiming misbehaviour with them and disruption in government works. Police said action will be taken in this regard after a probe.

