Bhopal, Jan 19 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday said a police post has been set up in Ratlam district's Surana village after its Hindu residents alleged harassment by members of a particular community and threatened to migrate after handing over their properties to the local administration.

He said a committee, consisting of local residents from both the communities and also officials, has been formed to resolve issues which have created the present situation, and asserted action will be taken against criminal elements in the village.

The administration has said anti-social elements were responsible for the situation in the village and maintained members of both the communities want to live peacefully.

On Tuesday, a group of Hindu residents of Surana had submitted a memorandum to the district administration claiming they had received threats from members of a particular community, who form 60 per cent of the village's population.

“On getting the information, the district collector and the superintendent of police (SP) were sent to the village. A temporary police post has been set up in Surana, where a sub-inspector and 10 policemen will be posted. The situation has come about due to some confusion,” Mishra told reporters in Bhopal.

A committee, comprising two members each from both the communities and two officials, will look into issues raised by certain residents, he said. “Action is being initiated against criminal elements of the village and they will be externed from the district,” the minister maintained.

After holding a meeting with the villagers, district collector Kumar Purushottam on Wednesday said views of both the communities were heard during the meeting.

“We will remove all encroachments from government land (in Surana) within a month. Both the communities want to live peacefully. Some incidents occurred in the past two to three years, creating an atmosphere of distrust between the communities,” the collector said.

The present situation was created by some anti-social elements, he said, adding that nobody will be allowed to cause a discord and strict action will be taken against people involved in provocation.

In the memorandum, the villagers have alleged youngsters from certain families had been threatened and beaten up repeatedly in the past two to three years, but no action had been taken despite multiple police complaints.

In the memorandum, the aggrieved villagers said they wanted to hand over their properties to the administration and settle in other places.

Meanwhile, pictures have emerged on social media, in which the message “makan bikau hai” (house on sale) can be seen written on the walls of some houses in the village.

