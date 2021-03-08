Bhopal, Mar 8 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government's public relations department has launched a 'Factcheck' portal aimed at curbing misinformation and making right information available to the public, a minister said on Monday.

The announcement was made by state horticulture minister Bharat Singh Kushwaha while replying to the demand of grantof the MP public relations department in the Assembly.

He said the official factcheck portal aimed at curbing fake news and misinformation on social media and to provide authentic information to the public.

The PR department is also using "news media monitoring and sentiment application" for monitoring and analysis of the news coming from across the state.

Kushwaha said the state's PR department had given correct information to the public during the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown.

