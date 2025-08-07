Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 7 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday said that the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in view of the Independence Day would be held in three phases this year with an emphasis on the spirit of 'Swadeshi' and cleanliness.

CM Yadav also highlighted that as part of this campaign, efforts would be made to remember the heroics of the Indian armed forces in Operation Sindoor, expressing gratitude to the armed and police forces, and planning to send them rakhis on behalf of the public.

"Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, now in its fourth year, will be held based on the spirit of Swadeshi and a focus on cleanliness this time. Our freedom fighters, revolutionaries and common people struggled to make the country independent and Bhopal has more importance of tricolour...This time, the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan will have three phases: from 2 to 8 August, from 9 to 12 August, and from 13 to 15 August. Under this campaign, we decided to remember the heroics of the Indian armed forces in Operation Sindoor, expressing gratitude to the armed and police forces, and planning to send them rakhis on behalf of the public," CM Yadav told reporters.

He further said that it (Har Gar Tiranga Campaign) is an important occasion for our national unity. Many types of instructions have been issued, ranging from organising competitions in schools to colleges and details of which will be shared shortly.

According to the Ministry of Culture, this year the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative will run from August 2 to August 15, during which the government has urged the people to hoist the tricolour at their homes.

The Ministry also stated that this year, along with the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, the government has also taken up a resolution for cleanliness.

"From August 2 to 15, hoist the tricolour at your home," the Ministry of Culture stated in a post on X.

"This time, along with the tricolour, a resolve for cleanliness -- The message of "Cleanliness is Service" will be spread to every individual," the post added.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to launch a nationwide Tiranga Yatra (Tricolour March) across all mandals (local units) from August 10 to August 14, aimed at spreading patriotism and highlighting the success of Operation Sindoor, according to sources.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' initiative, launched in 2021 to encourage people to bring the national flag into their homes and hoist it in celebration of India's 75th year of independence. The initiative aims to ignite a sense of patriotism and raise awareness about the Indian national flag. (ANI)

