Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 11 (ANI): With the assembly elections slated later this year in Madhya Pradesh, political activity seems to be intensifying with each passing day.

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Friday took a jibe at former Chief Minister and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Kamal Nath and called him ‘electoral Hindu’.

Mishra made the remark in view of Nath’s visit scheduled to Ujjain to participate in Baba Mahakal’s Sawari on coming Monday (August 14).

Baba Mahakal’s sawari is a tradition which is taken out on each Monday in the month of Shravan-Bhado in Ujjain. It is believed that in order to know the condition of the public, Baba Mahakal goes on a tour of the city. The devotees wait for hours on the roadside to witness the ride and consider themselves blessed by getting a glimpse of Baba Mahakal.

Talking to the reporters about Nath’s scheduled visit, Mishra said, “The question is why now? The Congress is not giving any answer to this. The Mahakal’s sawari has been taken out for a long time ago, it is being taken out before my ancestors, why has he (Nath) not gone till now.”

Nath has been a Member of Parliament (MP) for a long time in Madhya Pradesh, remained the Chief Minister as well as Union Minister, why didn't he go? There is a problem over the Congress party, therefore he is going now, Mishra said.

He further said, “He is an electoral Hindu and so called Hindu. Kaath ki Handi Dusari Baar Nahi Chadti (which means a person can be fooled only once, not again and again).”

Notably, Nath’s visit has been confirmed by Congress Spokesperson Abbas Hafeez.

The home minister further took a dig at Nath’s tweet in which he has targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mishra said, “Nath will not be able to speak that tweet because someone else has tweeted it. Nath has appointed people to tweet and they must have tweeted this. He (Nath) himself will not be able to say this, even after remembering it, he cannot say all this.”

The Congress leader on Friday morning wrote on twitter, “Everything was in his words, except what was needed. Meaningful talks are done in minutes, not in hours. 'Answer' and 'Accountability' is the responsibility of the people's representatives in a democracy, not a favour to the public.” (ANI)

