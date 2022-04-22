Indore, Apr 22 (PTI) If poll strategist Prashant Kishor joins the Congress, the party should take advantage of his experience, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath said on Friday.

There is speculation in the media about Kishor joining the Congress as he has met party chief Sonia Gandhi two times recently.

"Kishor is an experienced hand in election strategy and has worked with different parties. If he foresees that the Congress is the future of the country and he wants to connect to help the party, what is wrong in it," Nath told reporters here.

"If Kishor joins the Congress, the party should take advantage of his experience," Nath, the MP unit chief of the party, added.

Questioned about some recent statements of Gujarat Congress leader Hardik Patel, who seems to be upset with the party, Nath said there was need to understand his issues if he was making such statements due to internal politics.

