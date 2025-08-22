Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 22 (ANI): Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav has ordered a legal action against a Congress councillor from Ward number 2 in the district for putting up signboards renaming streets without any permission and MIC (Mayor-in-council) proposal.

The mayor further said that as soon as he received information about the matter, he immediately ordered the removal of those signboards. Additionally, he directed action against the officials who were involved in the installation of these boards at the councilor's behest.

Also Read | Telugu Film Industry Salary Row: Chiranjeevi Expresses Heartfelt Gratitude to Telangana CM Revanth Reddy for Intervention, Helping Resolve Wage Hike Issue.

"According to our information, Councillor of Ward number 2 illegally installed signboards with new changed names in the streets of its ward without any permission or an MIC (Mayor-in-council) proposal. Upon learning of the issue, I immediately ordered the removal of those boards and to take action, filing an FIR against those involved in installing these boards because it is an illegal misuse of government property. I have ordered that legal proceedings will be done against the people involved," Bhargav told ANI.

When asked about the councillor claiming it was installed by Municipal Corporation, the mayor said, "The councillor had told the municipal corporation. How were the signboards installed without the Councillor's permission? And if they were, why weren't they removed? I have directed to take action into the matter and also against the officials who were involved in the installation of these boards at the councilor's behest."

Also Read | Kerala Congress Rules Out Rahul Mamkootathil's Resignation As Party MLA After Series of Allegations Made by Women.

Additionally, in a video message issued by the Mayor's office, he says that only MIC has the right to change names of streets, squares and installed statues.

"Councillor of Ward 2, Fatima Rafiq Khan illegally put signboards with new names of the street in her ward with municipal corporation logo without any permission or tabling MIC proposal. When previously received information about it, we removed some boards and now again we received information about such signboards installed. I immediately ordered the removal of these illegal signboards and now they have been removed. I also directed legal action against the councillor for committing such an incident," Mayor Bhargva said.

He further added that instructions were given that if any such illegal signboards were found or installed anywhere in the city, then that too should be removed and ensure that illegal signboards should not be installed at councillors' behest. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)