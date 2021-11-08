Vidisha (MP), Nov 8 (PTI) A woman labourer was killed and 21 others injured on Monday when the vehicle carrying them overturned near Chakk Paatni village in Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

Also Read | Sapphire Foods IPO Opens Tomorrow, Here is Everything You Need to Know Before Subscribing to Food Franchisee’s Offering.

Also Read | Asaram Bapu Admitted to AIIMS Jodhpur After Suffering From Urine Infection.

The incident occurred after a tyre of the vehicle, a loading auto, burst and it overturned, Civil Lines police station in-charge Yogendra Dangi said.

The deceased was identified as Ramkali Bai (32).

The victims were on their way to Vidisha from Katni to work as farm labourers, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)