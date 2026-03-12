New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): The Delhi High Court judge, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, on Thursday recused from hearing the bail pleas of Sukesh Chandrasekhar's wife, actor Leena Maria Paul, and other accused in the Rs 200 crore extortion and connected money laundering case, which has been pending since 2024.

Justice Sharma stated, "I will not hear these applications. List before the bench of the judge incharge tomorrow."

On Tuesday, Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani had also recused from hearing these bail applications.

Earlier, Justice Saurabh Bannerjee was hearing the pleas, who also released the matters.

The Supreme Court had given a direction to decide the matter within a period of three weeks. Their bail pleas have been pending since 2024, accsued persons had approached the Supreme Court.

Earlier, on October 15, 2025, a single bench of the Delhi High Court released 17 bail matters, including actor Leena Maria Paul's plea in a money laundering and Extortion case after the transfer of Justice Arun Monga. The bail pleas were scheduled for clarification before the pronouncement of judgement.

Leena Maria Paulose has sought bail on the grounds of period of custody, parity and provision of PMLA related to the women accused. She has been in custody for the last 3 years and 7 months.

The bail application of Leena Maria Paul and others was filed in 2024.

Advocate Anant Malik, along with John Paul Edison, appeared for petitioner Leena.

Earlier, they had argued that she had been in custody for around 3 years and 7 months, and charges had not been framed yet. There is a delay in the trial. At the same time, some other co-accused persons have been granted by the High Court and the trial court.

They further argued that similarly placed accused Jacqueline Fernandez was not even arrested during the investigation. She was granted bail on an appearance on a summons issued to her.

It was also argued that the twin condition under section 45 of PMLA also has a proviso in relation to the woman accused.

It was also submitted that on 14 December 2021 complaint was filed against the petitioner and others; 178 witnesses are present. The matter is still at the stage of arguements on charges on behalf of the accused persons.

Accused Pradeep Ramdani, Avtar Singh Kochar, Pinki Irani, and Jacqueline Fernandez are on bail, advocate Anant Malik had argued. Leena's role is similar to Fernandez's, he added.

Her last bail application was rejected on 19 May 2023. At the time arguements on the charge were going on. Still arguements on charges are going on behalf of the accused persons, nothing has changed, Malik submitted.

He had further submitted that Avtar Singh Kochar was granted bail on the ground of delay. While granting the bail Supreme Court's judgment in the Manish Sisodia case was also mentioned.

A woman is entitled to special treatment while considering the bail of a woman under PMLA, the counsel added.

On the other hand, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposed the bail plea by submitting that the section 45 (2) condition doesn't applicable to the woman accused.

The Supreme Court has already decided what is to be considered, the ED said.

The Twin conditions of section 45 are in addition to the provisions of 439 CrPC. Besides, the Conduct of the accused is also to be looked into while considering the bail plea. (ANI)

