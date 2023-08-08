Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 8 (ANI): A large number of people thronged a road-show organised by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Manasa town in Neemuch district on Monday.

CM Chouhan reached the venue of the meeting through the main roads and intersections in the city.

On the way of the roadshow, the chief minister was accorded a warm reception by locals who showered him with petals.

Every section of the society participated in large numbers in Manasa town in the district.

Children, elderly, women, students, farmers, and even traders could be seen flocking to the roadshow in big numbers.

During the roadshow, CM Chouhan also dedicated seven vehicles to the 'Annadoot' scheme and handed over the keys of the vehicles to the targeted beneficiaries.

The chief minister released various publications to raise general awareness on the various welfare schemes being implemented by the state government.

Some local women also gifted CM Chouhan portrait of himself.

The CM performed bhoomi pujan of various works worth Rs 1245.42 crores and dedicated development works worth Rs 36.76 crores to the public in Manasa. (ANI)

