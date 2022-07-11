Bhopal, Jul 11 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 131 fresh COVID-19 cases and one fatality, taking the tally to 10,45,663 and the toll to 10,746, an official said.

The recovery count increased by 99 to reach 10,34,079, leaving the state with 838 active cases, the official added.

The case positivity rate stood at 1.9 per cent as of now, he said.

With 6,824 samples examined during the day, the overall number of tests in MP went up to 2,95,77,861, he added.

A government release said 12,08,72,042 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 69,887 on Monday.

