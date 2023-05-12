Bhopal, May 12 (PTI) The Lokayukta police in Madhya Pradesh on Friday raided three places linked to a 34-year-old assistant engineer working on contract with a government body and unearthed unaccounted assets worth nearly Rs 7 crore, an official said.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Grants One Lakh Farmers Rights to 2 Lakh Acres of British Era ‘Dotted Lands’ in a Single Stroke.

Accused Hema Meena works with the MP Police Housing Corporation (MPPHC) on a contractual basis and draws a monthly pay of Rs 30,000. The recovered assets include a TV set worth nearly Rs 30 lakh, he said.

Also Read | Supreme Court Stays Promotion of 68 Gujarat Judicial Officers Including CJM Who Convicted Rahul Gandhi in Defamation Case.

“We carried out raids at three locations linked to Hema Meena, including her farmhouse at Bilkhiriya area in Bhopal around 1 am on Friday,” Bhopal Lokayukta Superintendent of Police Manu Vyas told PTI over the phone.

The official said assets worth nearly Rs 7 crore disproportionate to her known sources of income were unearthed.

The raids were conducted after the Lokayukta police received complaints that she had amassed huge wealth by unfair means, the official said.

“We found 65 canines, including more than 30 country dogs, at her farmhouse spread over an area of 20,000 square feet with a built-up area of 10,000 square feet. Besides, we found around 30 cattle there. Some of them are Gir cows,” he added.

Seven to eight vehicles, including high-end Sports Utility Vehicles (SUV), were found parked at the woman's farmhouse, the SP said.

The Lokayukta police have recovered gold worth Rs 10 lakh and Rs 77,000 cash apart from documents showing ownership of land in Bhopal, Raisen and Vidisha districts.

“We have registered a case against her under the Prevention of Corruption Act. We have served her a show-cause notice. If she does not come up with a satisfactory reply, we are going to produce Hema in a local court and seek her remand,” Vyas said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)