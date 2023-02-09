Raisen, Feb 9 (PTI) A court in Raisen in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday sentenced a man to 20 years in jail for sodomising a minor boy two years ago.

Santosh Banjara was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment under section 377 of the Indian Penal Code and 20 years under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, with both terms running concurrently, Special Public Prosecutor Bharti Gedam told PTI.

Additional District Judge Noshin Khan also fined him Rs 5,000, Gedam said.

As per the 10-year-old victim's complaint, Banjara had come to his house in October 2020 and asked him to accompany to a nearby place to buy some items, Gedam said.

Banjara took the boy to an isolated place and sodomised him and also threatened the latter of dire consequences if he spoke about the ordeal to anyone, the SPP informed.

