Bhopal, Mar 24 (PTI) A court in Berasia town in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal district on Wednesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the rape of a five-year-old girl in 2017.

Additional sessions judge Gyaneshwari Kumre awarded the sentence to 28-year-old Beni Prasad Nagar after holding him guilty under various IPC sections, including 376 (rape), and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 4,000 on him, the prosecution said.

He was convicted on the basis of evidence and the statements of witnesses produced by the prosecution to prove the charges against Nagar, special public prosecutor Ashish Tiwari said.

The accused had taken away the minor girl when she was sleeping with her mother and other family members. The girl was later found on Bhakwah road. It was found that the minor had been sexually assaulted by Nagar on July 15 in 2017.

The next day, her family had reported the matter to the police, and Nagar was later arrested, the prosecution added.

