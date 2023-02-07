Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 7 (ANI): A 26-year-old man was arrested from Bhopal for allegedly converting Hindu people into Christianity by luring them of better jobs and cure, a police official said on Monday.

The incident has been reported in Kekadiya village under Ratibad police station limits in the city. The accused has been identified as Hiralal Jamod (26), a resident of the same village.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Shrutkirti Somvanshi told ANI, "We had received information about the religious conversion practice being done by the accused Hiralal Jamod on Sunday night. Acting on the information, the accused and the witnesses who were involved in the act were called and interrogated."

"During interrogation it came to light that various types of temptation were being given to the people such as getting a better income and job, to cure of the disease, etc and they were being asked to covert into another religion. The accused also used to invite people to his house and to do prayers and other religious activities," the official said.

"It is yet to be known the number of people who have been converted as of now. We have registered an FIR against the accused under sections 3 and 4 of Madhya Pradesh Religious Freedom Act and arrested the accused. Besides, there are two more people whose involvement in the act have been found, an investigation into the matter is going on and further action will be taken accordingly," Additional DCP Somvanshi said.

"Complainant also told the police that sometimes different people used to visit the accused's house. There might be a possibility that they provide funding to the accused and also provide other types of support to them. The probe in this regard is also underway, if we find any evidence in it, then action will be taken in that as well," he added. (ANI)

