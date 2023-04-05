Jabalpur, Apr 5 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping his minor step-daughter and sodomising her brother in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, an official said.

The victim girl and the boy aged 8 years and 10 years, respectively, said Tilwara police station incharge, Pratiksha Marco.

The incident occurred last week when the mother of the children had gone out for some work.

When the woman returned home, she found her daughter was bleeding and took her to a government hospital for treatment where the child disclosed the incident, the police officer said.

The man was arrested under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376 (Punishment for rape) and 377 (Unnatural offences) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on a complaint lodged by the woman.

