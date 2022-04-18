Jabalpur, April 18: A 38-year-old man was arrested in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh on Monday for allegedly mimicking and using abusive words against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a video of the act going viral on social media, a senior police official said.

Superintendent of Police Siddarth Bahuguna said Adil Ali was arrested for mimicking and speaking objectionable words against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Semicon India 2022: PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate 3 Day Conference in Bengaluru on April 29.

He has been charged by Omti police station under IPC sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation, with intent to cause riot, if rioting be committed; if not committed) and 294 (obscene acts and songs), the SP said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)