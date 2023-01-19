Indore, Jan 19 (PTI) A 45-year-old man riding a two-wheeler suffered cuts on his nose and fingers after he got entangled in a sharp nylon string used to fly kites in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Thursday.

Also Read | Wrestlers Protesting Against WFI Receive Support From Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Congress Leader Seeks Action Against Culprits.

Use of nylon strings, also known as “Chinese manja”, is banned as they can cause serious injuries including death, particularly after being coated with metal dust or powdered glass.

Also Read | Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Approves Nine Investment Projects Worth Rs 1.53 Lakh Crore.

His nose and hand bandaged, victim Hope Singh shared his ordeal with reporters after being treated at government-run Maharaja Yashwant Rao Hospital in the district headquarters.

Singh said he and a friend were going on a motorbike when when a dangling nylon string entanlgled him at Laxmibai Nagar.

“The kite string slashed my nose. In panic, I tried to take it off my face but in the process injured my fingers,” said Singh, who hail from Dewas city.

“Had I not removed the web of string in the nick of time, my throat might have been slit,” said Singh, visibly shaken by the experience.

The demand for nylon kite strings soar around Makar Sankranti, which was celebrated on January 14, despite crackdowns by authorities on those selling the Chinese manja.

On January 15, a 20-year-old woman bled to death in Ujjain district after her neck was slit by a kite string.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)