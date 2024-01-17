Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 17 (ANI): With a few days left for the grand 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya temple, the Indore Municipal Corporation has decided to keep the meat shops closed on January 22 to mark the occasion.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's Ram Temple will be held on January 22.

Indore mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said, "The city municipal corporation has decided to keep the meat shops closed on January 22 to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha' day. Orders have been given to the concerned officials in this regard."

The Madhya Pradesh government earlier announced to observe a 'dry day' on January 22.

Apart from Madhya Pradesh, several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Chhattisgarh, have already declared January 22 a 'dry day' to mark the special occasion.

Meanwhile, states including Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh have declared a holiday for all schools and offices on January 22.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on Tuesday, a week before the main ceremony. The general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai, said that Ram temple will be open for 'darshan' for the general public from January 23.

"The 'Pran Prathishtha' is expected to conclude by 1 p.m. PM Modi and others present on the occasion will express their thoughts after the ceremony. As per tradition, gifts in 1,000 baskets have come from Nepal's Janakpur and areas of Mithila. On January 20 and 21, Darshan will remain closed to the public," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started an 11-day special ritual in the run-up to the Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ramlala at the temple at Ayodhya. (ANI)

