Prachin Petha of 56 varieties reached Ayodhya from Agra today, January 16, ahead of the Ram Temple inauguration on January 22 in Uttar Pradesh. A video showing Prachin Petha of 56 varieties reaching Ayodhya from Agra for the Ram Temple pran pratishtha ceremony has also gone viral on social media. Earlier in the day, the 108-feet incense stick that reached from Gujarat was lit in the presence of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra President Mahant Nrityagopal Das ji Maharaj. Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: Ram Lalla Idol Sculpted by Mysuru-Based Arun Yogiraj To Be Installed at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Prachin Petha Reaches Ayodhya

#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: Prachin Petha of 56 varieties reaches Ayodhya from Agra. pic.twitter.com/Xy5TW2YwZz — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2024

