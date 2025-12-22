Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 22 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh government minister Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday described the launch of the new flight service between Indore and Rewa as both a developmental milestone and an emotional moment, as he facilitated the first-ever air journey for 40 economically weaker people from his Indore-1 Assembly constituency.

Vijayvargiya added that the travellers would also visit Chitrakoot and Maihar Mata temple upon reaching Rewa and after that they would return to Indore on the next day with the same flight.

Speaking on the occasion, Vijayvargiya told reporters, "A new flight from Indore to Rewa has begun with the special efforts of our Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla. It used to be a bit difficult to reach Rewa. I'm the minister incharge of Satna district and I too felt quite difficult travelling there. Now, with the operation of this flight it would be easy to travel Satna for me."

"The Deputy CM wished I could visit there by flight, so I thought why should I travel alone instead I should travel with economically weak people of my assembly constituency, who have never travelled by flight. Therefore, we are traveling on this flight with 40 economically weaker people from my assembly constituency. With this, they will have an experience of flight travel as well as have darshan at Maihar Mata temple and Chirakoot. On the next day, everyone will return to Indore with the same flight," the Minister said.

He further stressed, "Those who were economically weak and could never even dream of traveling by flight, today we are working to fulfill their dreams. It will also greatly benefit the business of Indore as well as Rewa."

Meanwhile, sharing his experience on social media, Minister Vijayvargiya described the moment as deeply emotional, emphasising his Assembly constituency was like a family to him. He added that seeing the excitement, smiles and joy on the faces of people boarding an aircraft for the first time was one of the most fulfilling moments of his life.

"My Assembly is my family, and with this feeling, today was a day filled with immense joy and satisfaction for me. With the launch of the new IndiGo flight service from Indore to Rewa, enabling 40 dedicated workers from my Indore Assembly constituency to undertake their first-ever air journey became one of the most emotional moments of my life. When the workers boarded the plane for the first time, there was a sparkle in their eyes, smiles on their faces and immense excitement in their hearts. Their happiness at that moment was beyond words, and seeing it filled my heart with deep warmth and affection," Vijayvargiya wrote in a post on X.

All these companions will reach Rewa and then complete a two-day pilgrimage to Chitrakoot and Maihar and will then return to Indore, he added in the post. (ANI)

