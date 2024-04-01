Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 1 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Narendra Shivaji Patel's son Abhiyan Patel along with a few others were booked for allegedly assaulting owners of a restaurant in the state capital Bhopal, a police official said.

The incident occurred in Gulmohor locality under the jurisdiction of Shahpura police station in the city on Saturday late night. According to information, minister's son Abhigyan Patel was travelling in a car with his friends and during this, the car collided with a scooty of a media person. Following which, a dispute occurred between them and Patel along with his friends, beat up the media person fiercely. The media person entered inside a nearby restaurant to save himself.

Also Read | Odisha Foundation Day 2024: President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi, CM Naveen Patnaik Greet People of State on ‘Utkal Dibasa’.

After that the minister's son entered the restaurant with his friends. Meanwhile the owners of the restaurant, stopped the minister's son after which he along with friends assaulted the couple. Seeing the ruckus, the nearby people gathered over there and informed the police.

Habibganj Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mayur Khandelwal told ANI, "The owners of a restaurant registered a complaint that Abhigyan Patel along with few others has physically assaulted them and hence a case has been registered for the same under IPC sections 294, 324, 506 and 34 into the matter."

Also Read | Mumbai: School Peon Sexually Assaults Minor Girl Several Times Since Past Three Months in Santacruz, Threatens Victim To Remain Silent; Arrested.

Meanwhile, when asked about four police personnel also suspended after the incident into the matter, ACP Khandelwal added, "Abhigyan Patel and others complained that police personnel had physically assaulted them and acting on that all four police personnel have also been suspended and an investigation is on."

The official further said that as the investigation moved forward, more sections would be added (against Abhigyan Patel and others) if needed.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari alleged that it was anarchy and said that suspension of Police personnel was wrong.

"This is anarchy. A journalist was assaulted and his FIR complaint was not registered. A woman was misbehaved but her FIR was not registered and a person sustained severe head injuries but section 307 is not imposed... SSP doesn't have the information that four police personnel have been suspended, but it's right there in newspaper headlines. Discouraging police and supporting crime has been the intention of this govt. The CM is the Home Minister also, and when the family of his ministers do something like this, he seems to be helpless."

He also said that he would write a letter to CM and would request that justice should be done in the matter.

"I will write a letter to the CM and request that justice be done in this case and also that such incidents shouldn't be repeated. Suspension of Police personnel is wrong, it will discourage police, if they do suspend them, we will protest in the favour of the police," Patwari added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)