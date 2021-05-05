Indore, May 5: Madhya Pradesh Police has arrested one person for selling empty packets of COVID-19 vaccine in Indore. The accused person, identified as Suresh Yadav, was arrested by the Vijay Nagar Police after he cheated relatives of coronavirus patients worth Rs 2 lakh in the name of providing a vaccine.

According to Sub Inspector Suresh Kumar, the relatives of the family had met Suresh on social media where he promised them to provide the vaccine. COVID-19 Vaccines Target of Theft and Online Fraud by Organised Criminals, Interpol Issues Global Alert.

"The accused had promised to the relatives of the patient to give the vaccine worth Rs 2 lakh. But in the name of the vaccine, he handed them over an empty vial wrapped in a packet of bread on March 25," the sub-inspector told reporters. The police have arrested the accused on fraud charges.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)