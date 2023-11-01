By Sandeep Singh And Vishal Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 1 (ANI): After Jai-Veeru politics in Madhya Pradesh, state police have also played a filmy stroke to make citizens aware in view of the increasing cyber crimes.

The state police has morphed a dialogue of Shahrukh Khan starrer movie 'Om Shanti Om' to make residents of the state to be sensible about the importance of an OTP (One Time Password).

Sharing the video on X (formerly twitter) on Wednesday evening from the official handle of Madhya Pradesh Police on the occasion of Karwa Chauth, they wrote, "Keep your OTP as safe as husband."

In the shared video, it could be heard that, "Ek OTP ki kimat tum kya jano Ramesh babu (What do you know about the cost of an OTP, Ramesh Babu?)." While the original dialogue in the movie is, "Ek chutki sindoor ki kimat tum kya jaano Ramesh Babu."

The state police has been continuously making efforts in making people aware about the increasing crimes in the state and also active in controlling the cyber crimes in the state.

Recently, Bhopal cyber police busted a gang involved in duping people by cloning their ATM cards and arrested two persons, including a Romanian citizen in connection from New Delhi.

Apart from this, the reel characters of famous superhit Bollywood movie 'Sholay' have found a real character space in the Madhya Pradesh politics. Recently, a Congress leader has compared the friendship of former chief ministers Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh as 'Jai-Veeru' while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is claiming the duo as thieves. (ANI)

