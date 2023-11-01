Indore, Nov 1 (PTI) A 40-year-old AIMIM leader, an accused in a communal riot case, has been arrested on the charge of violating the externment order after he filed his nomination papers for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections from Indore-1 constituency, police said.

The leader, Yasir Pathan, was named as an accused in communal riots that broke out on Ram Navami last year in Khargone town, about 130 km from Indore. He termed the action against him as a "political conspiracy".

Due to Pathan's alleged involvement in criminal activities, the Khargone administration had issued an externment order on March 13 barring him from entering the revenue limits of Khargone, Indore and other nearby districts for a year, a police officer said on Wednesday.

"Pathan was found roaming in Khajrana area of Indore on October 30 and was arrested for violating the order of the Khargone administration order," said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Amarendra Singh.

A case was registered against Pathan under the Madhya Pradesh State Security Act and he was released on bail after due legal procedures.

Khargone Kotwali police station in-charge BL Mandloi said Pathan is among the accused in the riots and he was already arrested in this connection.

Pathan claimed the government machinery was taking action against him as part of a “political conspiracy”.

He claimed that he is the official candidate of AIMIM from the Indore-1 seat and will consult his legal advisors.

Pathan filed his nomination papers as an AIMIM candidate on October 30, the last date for submitting the forms for the November 17 assembly elections.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and sitting Congress legislator Sanjay Shukla are the other contestants from the Indore-1 segment.

Pathan, in his affidavit, has given details of two criminal cases registered at Kotwali police station in Khargone.

