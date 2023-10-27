Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 27 (ANI): MP BJP minister Narayan Tripathi has rebelled against his party and announced the launch of his own party 'Vindhya Janata Party' (VJP). Tripathi also released a first list of 25 candidates from his new party for forthcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly polls.

Narayan Tripathi himself is contesting from Maihar assembly constituency in the upcoming assembly elections scheduled to be held next month. The candidates list includes 10 Scheduled Tribes (ST) reserved seats, one Scheduled Caste (SC) reserved seat and 14 general category seats.

Addressing a press conference in the state capital Bhopal on Friday, Tripathi said that his party would field 40 candidates for the polls. The list of 25 candidates was released and soon the list for remaining 15 candidates would be released.

"Vindhya is important for development and I always raised the issue of Vindhya. When we spoke in BJP, they made us rebels. After that I decided that I would have to do everything myself."

Tripathi managed to register his party at the last minute. He alleged that the people of Vindhya region had been cheated and no government had taken decisions for their betterment. He claims that the BJP government was in power in the state for the last 20 years but no decision was taken for Vindhya.

"We have a lot of resources but still there is no employment in the area. We have come forward for the construction of Vindhya Pradesh. Our only aim is to build Vindhya Pradesh," he added.

Notably, Tripathi has been advocating the cause of a separate state 'Vindhya Pradesh' and his rebellion from the BJP is mainly on this issue.

Political observers say Tripathi was also in touch with the Congress party and had demanded the inclusion of the formation of Vindhya Pradesh in the Congress Manifesto which was rejected by the party.

The rejection from the Congress prompted Tripathi to form his own party and field candidates.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to hold elections this year. The state is scheduled to undergo polls on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies. (ANI)

