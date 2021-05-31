Bhopal, May 31 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,80,030 on Monday with the addition of 1,205 new cases, while 48 more deaths pushed the fatality count to 8,067, the state Health Department said.

It is after a gap of over two months that less than 1,300 coronavirus cases have been reported in a day in Madhya Pradesh, indicating that the second COVID-19 wave is on the wane.

On March 19, MP had recorded 1,140 new coronavirus cases and from the next day, it had started logging more than 1,300 cases daily as the second wave spread.

Recoveries far exceeded new infections.

A total of 5,023 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 7,48,573, the department said.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 23,390.

With 391 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 1,49,816, while that of Bhopal rose to 1,20,872 with the addition of 245 infections, it said.

The COVID-19 toll in Indore rose to 1,341 with three more patients succumbing to the infection, while the death count in Bhopal remained unchanged at 933 with no fresh fatality, the department said.

Indore is now left with 3,655 active cases, while Bhopal has 6,437 patients under treatment, it said.

With 75,417 new tests, the number of samples examined for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh so far rose to 98,96,447.

In May, Madhya Pradesh has recorded 2,16,703 COVID-19 cases, including 2,451 fatalities.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,80,030, new cases 1,205, death toll 8,067, recovered 7,48,573, active cases 23,390, number of tests so far 98,96,447.

