Shahdol, Apr 5 (PTI) The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Madhya Pradesh police on Tuesday held a deputy registrar of the Registration and Stamps Department and one more person in Shahdol district for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh, an official said.

Deputy Registrar Jai Singh Sikarwar and another employee Diwakar Dwivedi were held while accepting a bribe of Rs one lakh in exchange for handing over 100 land registration documents to the complainant, said EOW inspector Ravindra Chaturvedi.

"When the complainant arrived to give Rs 1 lakh to Sikarwar, the latter told him to give the money to his subordinate Diwakar Dwivedi. The two accused have been charged under Prevention of Corruption Act provisions. The land documents have also been seized as part of the probe," he said.

