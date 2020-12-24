Bhopal, Dec 24 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Thursday reported 1,038 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking its count of infections to 2,35,369, while more than 1,100 patients recovered from the disease, health officials said.

With 10 more people succumbing to the viral infection, the statewide death toll rose to 3,524, they said.

A total of 1,118 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the state's overall recovery count to 2,21,169.

Of the new fatalities, four patients died in Indore, two in Bhopal and one each in Jabalpur, Sagar, Hoshangabad and Katni, the officials said.

Of the 1,038 new cases, Indore accounted for 351 and Bhopal 218.

The number of cases in Indore rose to 53,011, including 851 deaths, while Bhopal's case tally increased to 37,992 with 563 fatalities.

Indore now has 3,925 active cases, while this figure for Bhopal is 2,030.

With 29,280 more tests conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, the number of samples examined so far rose to 44,49,846, they said.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 2,35,369, new cases 1,038, deaths 3,524, recovered 2,21,169, active cases 10,676, people tested so far 44,49,846.

