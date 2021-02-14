Bhopal, Feb 14 (PTI) The coronavirus tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 2,57,646 as 223 new cases were recorded in the state on Sunday, health officials said.

With five deaths due to the infection in the last 24- hours, the death toll increased to 3,834, they said.

As many as 19 districts in the state did not report any coronavirus case on Sunday.

A total of 205 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the state's overall recovery count to 2,51,970.

Of the 223 new cases, Indore recorded 73 and Bhopal 48.

The number of cases in Indore rose to 57,998, including 926 deaths, while Bhopal's case tally stood at 43,256 with 617 fatalities.

Bhopal now has 580 active cases, while this figure for Indore is 291.

With 14,798 new tests in the state in the last 24- hours, the overall test count rose to around 55.75 lakh.

The coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 2,57,646, new cases 223, death toll 3,834, recovered 2,51,970, active cases 1842, number of tests so far 55,75,913.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)