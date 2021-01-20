Bhopal, Jan 20 (PTI) Madhya Pradeshs COVID-19 tally rose to 2,52,466 on Wednesday after the state recorded 280 fresh cases, while nearly 1,000 people recovered from the infection, a health department official said.

With seven more people succumbing to the viral infection, the overall death toll rose to 3,770, he said.

A total of 997 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the state's overall recovery count to 2,43,688, the official said.

Of the new fatalities, one patient each died in Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Ratlam, Chhindwara, Damoh and Rajgarh, the official said.

Of the 280 new cases, Bhopal accounted for 60 and Indore 38.

The number of cases in Indore rose to 57,135, including 921 deaths, while Bhopal's case tally stood at 41,767 with 600 fatalities.

Bhopal now has 1,441 active cases, while this figure for Indore is 1,193.

With 22,385 new coronavirus tests conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, the overall number of tests rose to 51,34,816.

Meanwhile, 9,596 persons were administered coronavirus vaccine doses across 150 centres in the state on Wednesday, officials said.

So far, a total of 28,155 people have been vaccinated in the state, they said.

The nationwide vaccination drive, launched on January 16, is covering healthcare workers in the first phase.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 2,52,466, new cases 280, deaths 3,770, recovered 2,43,688, active cases 5,008, number of people tested so far 51,34,816.

