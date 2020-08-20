Bhopal, Aug 20 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Thursday registered its highest single-day spike of 1,142 coronavirus cases, taking the overall count in the state to 49,493, health officials said.

The coronavirus death toll rose to 1,171 after 12 patients succumbed to the viral infection, they said.

Three COVID-19 patients died in Indore, two each in Bhopal and Sagar, one each in Jabalpur, Khandwa, Dhar, Rewa and Hoshangabad.

Among the new cases, the highest number of 189 cases were reported from Indore, followed by 162 from Bhopal, 130 from Gwalior and 85 from Jabalpur.

A total of 1,065 people were discharged from hospitals after recovery.

The number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state reached 10,559 and death toll rose to 349.

Bhopal has so far reported 8,848 COVID-19 patients, including 254 who died.

The case count in Gwalior and Jabalpur went up to 3,719 and 2,750 respectively.

At 3,070, Indore now has the highest number of active cases in the state, while Bhopal has 1,436.

Although all 52 districts of Madhya Pradesh have active cases, no new coronavirus case was reported from one district since Wednesday evening.

There are 3,913 active containment zones in the state at present.

So far in August, Madhya Pradesh has recorded a total of 17,687 fresh cases and 304 deaths.

As on July 31, the case count was 31,806 and the death toll was 867 in the state.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 49,493, new cases 1,142, death toll 1,171, recovered 37,540, active cases 10,782, total number of tested people is 11,11,158.

